Alexandria Sherriff's Office says a 25-year-old inmate died in its custody

Anthony Moaf, 25, of Fairfax County died after suffering a "medical emergency" in his cell Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.

WASHINGTON — The Alexandria Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, at around 8 a.m. deputies found an inmate — identified as Anthony Moaf, 25, of Fairfax County — "suffering an apparent medical emergency alone in his cell."

The deputies called 911 for assistance and medical professionals in the jail performed emergency treatment on Moaf. According to the sheriff's office, medics from Alexandria Fire Department eventually took over the treatment but Moaf was confirmed to have died around 8:45 p.m.

Moaf's cell was located in the booking area of the jail, the sheriff's office says because he had just been admitted into the detention center on Monday evening.

Alexandria Police Department is taking over conducting the death investigation because Moaf's death was in the custody of the sheriff's office.

Because of an agreement with the U.S. Marshal's Service, the sheriff's office houses federal inmates at Alexandria Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff's office says it will review the response to the incident "to ensure all policies and procedures were followed."