WASHINGTON — The City of Alexandria says it is dealing with its first presumptive positive coronavirus case. The announcement comes an hour after Longwood University announced a case on its campus.

With these announcements, the total number of presumptive positive cases in the commonwealth is 11.

Counties and cities impacted by the coronavirus include Arlington County, Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, Virginia Beach, the City of Alexandria, Spotsylvania County, Loudoun County and Hanover County.

“There have been cases of COVID-19 in most states and across the National Capital Region,” said AHD Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering. “The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Based on our current investigation, the general Alexandria community is still at low risk for COVID-19.”

As of March 12, at least 38 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, according to CBS News.

Virginia announced its first coronavirus case last Saturday; it was Marine who was tested at Fort Belvoir who recently traveled overseas on business.

Across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia, there are 33 confirmed cases. The first presumptive positive cases were announced last Thursday by Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan.

Both D.C. and Maryland have declared states of emergency — Virginia has not.

