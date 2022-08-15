Here's what you need to know about Alexandria Restaurant Week, coming Aug. 19

The extravaganza will last for a full week and two weekends and dozens of restaurants across the city with offer deals.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Start browsing menus, because Alexandria Restaurant Week is back on the calendar starting Aug. 19.

Dozens of restaurants across the city will spend 10 days - including two weekends - serving up meals for either $25, $35 or $45 per person. The last day for deals will end on Sunday, Aug. 28

Organizers say the week will showcase the inventiveness of local chefs in neighborhoods throughout the city, including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End.

"From neighborhood favorites to restaurants specializing in international cuisine, Alexandria’s distinctive collection of eateries offers a variety of flavors for guests to savor," they say.

Click here to learn more about the week and here to view participating restaurants.

If driving into the District isn't a dealbreaker and one week just isn't enough, D.C. kicked off their restaurant week Sunday, Aug. 14.

Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $25 per person, and multi-course dinner menus for $40 or $55 per person for on-premises dining. Many restaurants will also offer cocktail pairings and to-go dinner meals, available at two price points: $70 or $100 for two people and $140 or $200 for four people.

This year's slate of restaurants include some returning heavy-hitters in the D.C. food scene, like Michelin star winners Cranes and Bresca, as well as some fresh faces like the just-opened Il Piatto Italian restaurant and Annabelle, which features a menu crafted by a former White House chef who served three presidents.