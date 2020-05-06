Police respond to barricade situation in Alexandria

Witness describes hearing nearly a dozen shots.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are at the scene of a barricade situation in Alexandria, Va.

Alexandria police officers were called around 9:23 a.m. Friday to the 2900 block of Main Line Boulevard on reports of a domestic violence situation.

When officers arrived, it quickly became a barricade situation, police said. Shots were fired, but no one was struck or injured, police said. It's unclear what led to the shooting and who was shooting.

A witness tells WUSA9 he heard several gunshots while sitting in his car.

Alfonzo Carrington, who works as a mechanic at a nearby business, said he was sitting in his car at around 10 a.m. when he heard about a dozen gunshots. He also said he saw several police cars rushing in the direction of noise.

Authorities said there is no information on the shooter, who is believed to be armed. It's not clear if the shooter is alone, police said.

At least a two-block radius has been blocked off by police.

Those in the immediate area of concern have been informed by officers to shelter in place.