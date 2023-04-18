Alexandria Police Dept. officers will now be wearing body-worn cameras

The cameras are worn by officers on their uniforms and record video and audio of police activity, such as traffic stops and arrests.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Alexandria Police Department announced Tuesday that officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras as of Monday.

The police department says the cameras are just one part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability and community policing.

“APD is excited to implement the body-worn camera program,” said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes. “We remain committed to building positive relationships with our community and continuously improving our policing practices to ensure the safety and well-being of all Alexandrians.”

“Police were behind in having something to record from their point of view,” said Yvonne Callahan, community activist and contributor to the Body-Worn Camera (BWC) policy. “The cameras will help by providing reassurance that the police are acting appropriately, and [the footage] is going to provide a more comprehensive picture to the public at large.”