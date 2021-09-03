Person attempts carjacking with child in the vehicle, says Alexandria Police

The child is doing fine, said the police department in a tweet.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A person attempted to steal a car in Alexandria with an adult driver and a child in the vehicle, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The carjacking happened Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Executive Avenue, according to a tweet from Alexandria Police.

Police officers were told by the driver that the person who tried to steal the car was not able to. The driver at first drove off, then returned shortly, chasing after that person in the vehicle until a gun was pulled on them by the person who attempted to steal the car, according to Alexandria Police in a tweet.

The child is doing fine, said the police department.

The person suspected of trying to steal the car is not known, nor has Alexandria Police been able to provide a description of this person.

