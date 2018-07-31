STAFFORD, VA -- Advocates say it's one of those all too frequent injustices of race in America.

An African American man in Alexandria, Va. has just sued a white Stafford County Sheriff's deputy, accusing him of dragging him to jail simply for "driving while black." Only he wasn't even driving and he had not been accused of a crime.

The incident on the side of the road was caught on the deputy's dashboard camera.

Greg Wingate, 27, was driving on Route 1 in Stafford County on April 14, 2017 when his check engine light came on. He pulled off, lifted the hood, got back in the car and opened the user manual.

That's when Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy S.A. Fulford pulled in behind him.

"Have I committed a crime," Wingate asked on the dashcam video.

"No," replied the deputy. "I didn't say you did. You're still going to have to identify yourself."

"Am I free to go," Wingate asked.

"Ah, not right now, no," replied the deputy.

The Uber and Lyft driver and father of two said he'd just had a conversation with a family member about his Constitutional rights if stopped by the police.

"You're committing a crime now, because you're required to give my your identification," Deputy Fulford told him on the tape.

You're simply not required to give someone your name," said Wingate's lawyer, Victor Glasberg.

He said the courts have repeatedly held that you only have to give your name if you're suspected of a crime.

Wingate is suing in federal court in Alexandria, alleging false arrest and malicious prosecution.

"It was a completely inappropriate and unconstitutional to demand for someone to provide this information," said Glasberg.

"This officer was not trying to help me at all. He was checking to see if I was stealing cars or car parts, or the case may have been at that point," said Wingate.

The deputy insisted he was trying to help.

"I see someone with the hood up, so guess what I'm going to do. I'm going to pull over and try to help that person," he said on the tape.

Two deputies eventually arrested Wingate, and as they put him in cuffs, he ran.

"I was confused. Out of fear. It was late at night," said Wingate.

The Stafford County Sheriff's office isn't talking, citing the pending lawsuit.

Wingate spent a night in jail, before the prosecutors dropped the charges.

His car was towed. And when he got out of jail, he said he could not afford the impound and storage fees and his car ended up repossessed.

He works as an Uber and Lyft driver, so that was a huge problem. Nonetheless, he said he'd do it again to stand up for his rights.

