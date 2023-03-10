Alexandria man gets 11 years in prison for role in a conspiracy to distribute thousands of counterfeit pills

The 25-year-old man had been released from prison just days prior to engaging in the conspiracy.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A judge sentenced a 25-year-old Alexandria man to more than 11 years in prison on Friday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute thousands of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in the northern Virginia area.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a Dec. 1, 2022 report.

According to court documents, Alpha Amin Kamara, engaged in conspiracy to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills from May 2022 until his arrest on June 26, 2022.

After being released from prison just days prior and while serving a term of home confinement, Kamara first engaged in the conspiracy to distribute the pills, court documents say.

Investigators say he immediately began distributing the pills to northern Virginia customers after getting out of prison, which he got ahold of through the U.S. Postal Service from sources in Arizona and Washington state.

On June 26, 2022, Kamara led police on a high speed chase that resulted in him driving faster than 140 mph on Interstate 95. Kamara was driving a stolen vehicle when he crashed, according to court documents.

Detectives say this crash led to the discovery of more than 18,000 fentanyl pills in the back of the stolen vehicle.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachael C. Tucker prosecuted the case.