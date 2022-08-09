Alexandria makes major progress on cut-through traffic issues

Data from a recent pilot program shows changing signal timing significantly reduced drivers cutting through neighborhood streets.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — For years, residents who live along the Duke Street corridor in Alexandria have been frustrated by traffic concerns.

GPS apps like Google and Waze send rush hour drivers through neighborhood side streets to cut down their commute times. Unfortunately, that comes at the expense of the people who lives in those neighborhoods.

"It's a severe quality of life issue for those of us who are residents in this community," Jill Hoffman, who lives on one of those neighborhood roads, said.

Past studies conducted by the city have shown that on any given day, thousands of cars cut through the side streets in the Taylor Run area. Earlier this year, the city implemented a pilot program to solve that issue.

The first part of this pilot focused on changing signal timing to allow more green time for Quaker Lane and Duke Street and shortening green time from the local streets. With longer red lights, the hope was to make those neighborhood streets less appealing to drivers.

The data since that pilot began has been promising, according to city engineers. The goal was to shift 20% of cut-through traffic from neighborhood streets to the main arteries like Quaker lane. As a result of the pilot, there was a combined decrease of 41% in cut-through traffic on neighborhood streets.

"It's about safety, it's about quality of life," Hoffman said. "Everyone is just very excited that we're finally starting to see relief after such a long period of time."



One street that didn't benefit much from the pilot was West Taylor Run Parkway. There was only a 12% decline in cut through traffic there; 72% of total traffic on that road comes from commuter traffic.