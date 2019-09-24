ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was found dead after a house fire ripped through a home in Alexandria late Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m. crews from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called to a fire in the 3400 block of Elmwood Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story single family home up in flames.

Five people, including one firefighter, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to fire officials.

Authorities say everyone in the house was able to get out on their own with the exception of one person who was found dead.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

