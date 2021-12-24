2 Alexandria firefighters struck by vehicle on Christmas Eve

Alexandria Police are working to locate the striking vehicle; driver did not remain on scene, according to police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two firefighters with the Alexandria Fire Department are recovering after police say they were struck early Friday morning.

Alexandria Police responded to 325 S. Reynolds Street in Alexandria where they found both firefighters suffering from injuries.

Preliminary details reveal, the firefighters were at the scene of the crash when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

Police say the car did not remain on the scene. The firefighters were transported to an area hospital where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

There is little detail on the description of the vehicle at this time so police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call APD's non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.

At this time there is no word what cause the vehicle to strike the firefighter or why they did not remain at the scene.