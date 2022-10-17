Alexandria crash sends person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Passers-by will see a heavy police presence in the area as officials investigate the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A person is facing life-threatening injuries after an Alexandria crash Monday evening involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The crash left a heavy police presence in its wake as officials work to investigate at West Braddock Road and High Street.

Police have not yet confirmed any additional information about the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Earlier Monday, in an unrelated crash, two people were hit by a car in Herndon. Eastbound on Elden Street was closed at the time from Alabama towards Sterling Road following the crash.

According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. Officials updated afterward that they had been stabilized.