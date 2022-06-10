Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent resigning

Hutchings' resignation comes after a turbulent school year.

The Superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) has formally resigned, according to the Alexandria City School Board.

In a press release, the school board said Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr.'s resignation will be effective August 31, 2022. The school board announced Hutchings's resignation after a special board meeting Friday morning.

“It has been both an honor and a pleasure to work alongside Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr.," said Board Chair Meagan L. Alderton.

Alderton praised Hutchings's work, saying he led the school district during tough times and modeled for all what it means to lead with vision, integrity and passion.

Hutchings called his time at ACPS an honor and a privilege in the release from ACPS.

"Thank you for the opportunity to lead this amazing community of educators and to serve as an example to our students, so that they, too, can have their dream job," said Hutchings. "While I will no longer stand at the helm of ACPS to lead our team, I will continue to support the work and care deeply for our students, staff and families."

Some students have said they don't feel safe in their buildings after a number of fights and lockdowns.

According to a March report, 18 students were arrested in the first 5 months of the school year. The data showed 41 assaults were reported, and 13 weapons recovered - including one gun, five knives, a stun gun, two fake firearms and pepper spray.

Last month, a senior at Alexandria City High School was stabbed to death and a second student was arrested in connection with his death. Investigators say Luis Mejia Hernandez, 18, was one of 30 to 50 people involved in the fight at Bradlee Shopping Center on King Street on May 24.