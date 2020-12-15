Alexandria City Public Schools snow plans, district expects an impact on school food distribution

"Any weather event will only impact our food distribution and Virtual PLUS+ childcare options."

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City Public Schools will plan to continue virtual learning through the winter weather that will impact the region, according to a statement from the school district.

"Any weather event will only impact our food distribution and Virtual PLUS+ childcare options," said spokesperson Helen Lloyd for the school district.

Areas north and west of D.C. such as northern Loudoun, northern Montgomery, Fairfax, Manassas, Frederick, could pick up 3 to 6 inches as these areas will also be favored for cold air, but could also get some mixing that would cut down on snow totals.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday covering parts of Cecil, Howard, Baltimore, Harford, Montgomery, Loudon, Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier, Rappahannock and Rockingham Counties from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

D.C., Prince George's County, and areas near D.C. could pick up on a trace to an inch of snow. This area has more potential to get rain. Numbers could go up or down, depending on where the rain/snow line sets up.

Winter Storm Timeline Wednesday - Thursday:

7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Rain and snow slowly begin to fall across the region.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - More areas see rain and snow and some sleet mixing in.

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Rain picks up in D.C. and areas south, snow gets a little heavier in northern suburbs.

6 p.m. - 12 a.m. - Rain, snow continues with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in some areas. Most of the mixing will be along the rain/snow line.

12 a.m. - 5 a.m. Thursday - Areas that had rain begin to transition to snow. This will be the best opportunity for D.C. to see accumulating snow.