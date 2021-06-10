Alexandria City High School on lockdown after reports of student with weapon

This is the second school in Virginia that has been on lockdown due to a potential school threat.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon, according to an Alexandria City Public Schools official. The student has since been taken into custody by the Alexandria Police Department.

According to Alexandria City Public Schools Executive Principal, Peter M. Balas the high school received a call Wednesday morning about a student who was armed with a weapon outside of the school building.

The Alexandria Police Department was contacted following the call and police are conducting an investigation.

School officials said the student was not in the building at the time of the call and they were taken into custody. The weapon has been confiscated.

At this time there is no immediate threat to the school community, but a lockdown remains in place out of an abundance of caution.

Classes are not canceled and all students have been directed to stay in their classrooms. School officials say no one is permitted to enter or leave the building until further notice.

To read the full statement released by Executive Principal, Peter M. Balas, click below:

10/6/2021 11:00 a.m.: ACHS King Street Campus on lockdown. More information: https://t.co/RGupgTpXzz — Alexandria City Public Schools (@ACPSk12) October 6, 2021

This is the second school in Virginia that has been on lockdown due to a potential school threat.

Hours before this incident, Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington County canceled classes Wednesday morning as a safety precaution after an anonymous call about an active shooter.

School officials secured the building and called authorities following the call. Arlington Police Department officers responded to the school and conducted a search of the building to make sure it was safe.

Students were temporarily moved to a safe location as police conducted their investigation, school officials said.

Police have since announced an "all clear" and ended the lockdown. They said there is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.