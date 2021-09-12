Alexandria City High School basketball coach resigns after mid-game altercation with fan in the stands

The school initially suspended the coach indefinitely.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The head coach for the Alexandria City High School boys basketball team resigned from his position Thursday after a mid-game altercation between himself and fans in the stand, according to Coach Darryl Prue who spoke over the phone with WUSA9.

The alteration occurred during a Tuesday night game against Wakefield High School. According to Prue, a family member of one of his players had been harassing him.

Video from the game shows Prue entered the stands during the third quarter where the argument escalated.

“There was a lot of jarring back and forth with the coach and some parents in the stands behind the bench of TC Williams, or Alexandria City, and next thing you know the coach jumped up and walked around his team and charged the gentleman in the stand," Damien Macias said. Macias was at the game supporting Wakefield.

NEW VIDEO of chaos on the court.

A fight broke out during an Alexandria City High School basketball game between the head coach and fans in the stands.

Tonight the coach tells me he has resigned after the school initially suspended him.@wusa9

📷: Damien Macias pic.twitter.com/GUh6XK0E8J — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) December 10, 2021

“You’re a leader and a role model and you're trying to show these young people sportsmanship and how to conduct yourself as a young man or woman, but that's absolutely uncalled for," Macias said.

A spokesperson for Alexandria City Public Schools said Prue was suspended indefinitely pending an investigation.

Alexandria City High School Principal Peter Balas addressed the coach's suspension in an email on Wednesday to the ACHS community.

"While our administrative team conducts this investigation, we have asked Coach Tyrone Sally to serve as interim head coach until further notice. I would like to also take this opportunity to remind everyone -- staff, students, fans, etc. -- that we all have a role to play in keeping our school community safe and secure," Balas's statement read. "We have, and will continue to maintain, high expectations for behavior at school and in all school activities."