Alexandria City Council gives approval to hire independent policing auditor

The Alexandria City Council approved Kim Neal to be the new independent policing auditor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video was published on October 11, 2022, and discusses potential speeding cameras in Alexandria.

The Alexandria City Council has approved hiring an independent policing auditor. The Council approved Kim Neal as the person to hold the position and in her new role, she will lead independent investigations of serious incidents and complaints. She is expected to start her new position in early December, according to a press release from the Alexandria City government.

Additionally, Neal will make recommendations on policing practices, policies, procedures and will also be a liaison to the Independent Community Policing Review Board, according to the press release.

“We are excited to have an individual with Ms. Neal's experience to be our first independent policing auditor. This position will facilitate transparent government oversight and sustain the public trust,” said Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson.

Neal previously was the executive director for the Citizens Complaint Authority in Cincinnati where she conducted investigations of "serious misconduct allegations by police officers," according to the release.

Neal held additional roles in the diverse policy sector in other cities and was a professor of legal studies at the University of Maryland Global Campus, the press release further explains.

City of Alexandria police says they are cutting back on when officers respond in person. The department has a deficit of about 70 police officers.