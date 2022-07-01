5 new Virginia ABC-related laws you should know about

These laws will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

VIRGINIA, USA — Starting July 1, there will be five new laws that will impact alcohol providers in Virginia.

These laws will affect the Virginia Beverage Control Authority, its licensees and applicants for ABC licenses, according to a press release.

1. Delivery of Alcohol

Two bills from the Virginia Assembly created a license for third-party delivery of alcoholic beverages.

According to a press release, this license will be needed to deliver alcoholic beverages and now requires deliverers to pass an alcohol delivery safety and responsibility test. Deliverers will also need to annually certify that they are complying with the regulation.

This regulation is set to take place from July 1, 2022, until July 1, 2024, according to the release.

2. Casinos

Casinos will also feel the effect of the new laws as a new license was created that expands the use of alcohol.

The law creates a new mixed beverage license for casinos to be able to sell alcoholic drinks in designated areas on casino premises during operational hours. Additionally, the casino can also provide alcoholic gifts and can create loyalty/reward programs under specific conditions.

3. Out-of-state Alcohol

People can now bring more alcohol into Virginia, according to the release. The amount has increased from one gallon to three. Now, people coming into the commonwealth can add a few extra bottles if they wish when crossing state lines.

4. Sunset Clause removal over grain alcohol sale

Legislators have removed the sunset clause for the sale of grain alcohol which authorized selling neutral grain spirits or alcohol up to 151 proof.

5. Funding Distilleries in Virginia