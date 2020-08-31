State police said troopers accounted for all people who were on board. A spokeswoman for the Navy confirmed it was one of its planes.

BLOXOM, Va. — Virginia State Police said troopers responded to reports of a plane on Virginia's Eastern Shore Monday afternoon.

A state police spokeswoman said troopers found the wreckage of an aircraft near the intersection of Berry Road and Mason Road in Bloxom.

Police said the pilot and three passengers who were on board all were located safely.

A spokeswoman for the Navy confirmed that it was one of its planes and said that an AIRLANT public affairs officer would be putting out a statement.