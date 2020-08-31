BLOXOM, Va. — Virginia State Police said troopers responded to reports of a plane on Virginia's Eastern Shore Monday afternoon.
A state police spokeswoman said troopers found the wreckage of an aircraft near the intersection of Berry Road and Mason Road in Bloxom.
Police said the pilot and three passengers who were on board all were located safely.
A spokeswoman for the Navy confirmed that it was one of its planes and said that an AIRLANT public affairs officer would be putting out a statement.
Troopers closed off the crash site at Berry and Mason roads as they investigate what happened. Detours around it have been set up for drivers.