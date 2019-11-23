PURCELLVILLE, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are investigating an accident that left three people trapped inside a vehicle on Friday evening.

Authorities said shortly before 7 p.m., officials with both the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department and Loudoun County Fire & EMS responded to the scene off Purcellville Road and Mayfair Crown Drive in Purcellville.

Upon arrival, crews found a tree on top of the vehicle where two people were left trapped inside. One passenger, according to Fire & EMS officials, was able to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived on the scene.

The remaining two passengers who were trapped inside of the vehicle were extracted by Loudoun County Fire & EMS officials.

Authorities said the one person who was able to escape the vehicle before crews arrived was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two passengers were flown also to a nearby hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Sky9 on the scene at Purcellville Rd at Mayfair Crown in Purcellville as lanes in both directions were closed due to a serious crash involving three people trapped in a SUV.

Traffic in both directions was redirected as crews were working to clear the scene to complete their investigation.

The accident remains under investigation as crews are working to determine the official cause of the accident.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

