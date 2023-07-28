Rep. Abigail Spanberger planning run for Virginia governor, report says

Spanberger and one of her political aides told several Democrats that she is preparing to launch a bid for governor in 2025, Politico said.

RICHMOND, Va. — Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the three-term Democrat congresswoman from Virginia, is planning a run for the governor's office, according to a report by Politico.

Spanberger and one of her political aides told several Democrats that she is preparing to launch a bid for governor in 2025, Politico said, citing "four people familiar with those conversations."

The congresswoman was elected to office in 2018, and she's currently serving her third term. According to Politico, she does not plan to run for a fourth term, making a run for the state's top office, instead.

A spokesperson for Spanberger told Politico, "As every Democrat in Virginia should be, Abigail is squarely focused on the 2023 General Assembly races."

If Spanberger doesn't run for a fourth term, it would mean an open race for the "must-win" seat currently held by the Democrat.

No official announcements are expected until after the General Assembly races this November.