Parents charged after 9-month-old hospitalized for taking prescription medication, police say

Officials say the 9-month-old was found unresponsive after taking some of the medication.

DALE CITY, Va. — A mother is facing felony child neglect charges after her two children were able to access prescription medication inside of her home, leaving a 9-month-old child unresponsive.

On Dec. 10, Prince William County police were called to a home around 6 p.m. on the 3500 block of Christy Lane to check on a report of an unresponsive child.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two children in the home, a 1-year-old and a 9-month-old, police said in a release.

At some point during the day, the two children were able to gain access to prescription medication in the home. Police said the 9-month-old boy took the medication and became unresponsive.

The 9-month-old was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

During the investigation, police said that the mother Niyah Tashae Williams was arrested, the father, Alpha Karna is not in custody and police are still looking for him.