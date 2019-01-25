WINCHESTER, Virginia — Michael White is convinced he's on the cusp of a miracle.

The Winchester, Virginia man has been paralyzed since a diving accident when he was 16 years old. But he's just been admitted to the cutting-edge Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. And he's certain the doctors there will get him walking again.

Here's his story in his own words:

"I'm considered an incomplete quadriplegic. My spinal cord was damaged, it wasn't severed...It's just my left hand is no good. Don't have anything in my left hip. And I can't move much in my left foot.

(The accident) was 20 years ago. Right after my 16th birthday. Went swimming...Boom hit the bottom. Lost everything. Struggle for air.

My uncle, whose house I broke my neck at, he's the one who saved my life.... I cried for the first day or two of the whole ordeal."

On being admitted to the program and hoping to walk again unassisted:

"I'm nervous, excited and scared...I've been looking, waiting hoping for years that something would turn up, and it did. So I'm pretty emotional.

I started the GoFundMe, which is doing fine, it's a little over $1,000, which is good. I set a goal of $5,000...Just whatever help would be appreciated.

I'd like to give back to the community I've been part of for the last 20 years... Advocate for the disabled. People with spinal cord injuries. But just enjoy the rest of my life."

Michael White usually supervises self-checkout at the Winchester Walmart. But he can't work while he's in the three-month medical trial in Miami.