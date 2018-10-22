(MANASSAS, Va.) -- Manassas City Police said they have arrested a 15-year-old Osbourn High School student in connection with a threat made to two area schools over the weekend.

Officials were alerted on Sunday night to a threat made to Baldwin Elementary School and Osbourn High School through Instagram. Police said the threat was directed to students and faculty at both of the schools. An image of an assault rifle was also attached to the threat. It was determined that the picture was not taken by the student and was grabbed from the Internet.

Authorities determined that the 9th grader from Osbourn High School who made the threat never had the means to carry out the threat.

The student has been charged with two felony counts of making threats to commit serious harm to persons on school property and is currently being held without bond. Manassas City Police stated that because there is no credible threat to any of the schools, all students and staff are safe to go to school Monday.

Additional police presence will be at the Osbourn and Baldwin campuses as a precaution. School counselors are also available for students who may need help.

The caption on the social media threat is chilling.



It reads, "This is not a joke I will kill students tomorrow. So, I hope no one goes this whole week cause I'm gonna be there and will kill students from osbourn high school and my pal will go to Baldwin elementary.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/vftyi3Yvya — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) October 22, 2018

