Stafford Co. 911 dispatcher helps father deliver baby boy

The caller explained they were getting ready to go to the hospital. The baby had other ideas.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A North Stafford family welcomed a new bundle of joy with an assist from a Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, a dispatcher identified as C.E. Ratona took a 911 call from a home just before 2:30 a.m. The caller told the dispatcher that his wife was in labor and he had been preparing to take her to the hospital. The baby had other ideas.

The father realized he did not have time to get to the hospital and Ratola calmly talked him through the delivery. The sheriff's office said both mom and dad did a great job, and within five minutes of the call, the baby boy was born.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later and took mom and baby to the hospital to be checked out.