x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Stafford Co. 911 dispatcher helps father deliver baby boy

The caller explained they were getting ready to go to the hospital. The baby had other ideas.
Credit: MoiraM - stock.adobe.com

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A North Stafford family welcomed a new bundle of joy with an assist from a Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, a dispatcher identified as C.E. Ratona took a 911 call from a home just before 2:30 a.m. The caller told the dispatcher that his wife was in labor and he had been preparing to take her to the hospital. The baby had other ideas.

The father realized he did not have time to get to the hospital and Ratola calmly talked him through the delivery. The sheriff's office said both mom and dad did a great job, and within five minutes of the call, the baby boy was born. 

Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later and took mom and baby to the hospital to be checked out. 

"Congratulations to the family and thank you to Telecommunicator Ratola," the sheriff's office said on social media. 

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Coming up on Get Up DC on Jan. 16, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out