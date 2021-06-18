9-year-old Woodbridge girl grazed by stray bullet while lying in her bed, police say

Police say two groups had been exchanging gunfire outside the apartment building near a playground.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 9-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday evening during a shooting in a Woodbridge apartment community, according to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD).

PWCPD said officers responded to the Riverwood Apartments in Woodbridge at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate shots fired. Police said two groups of people near a shed and a playground fired at one another before dispersing and multiple shell casings were found in the area.

One of the rounds entered a nearby residence, grazing the girl. Police said she was treated for minor injuries.

According to the young girl's family, she and her brother were in their bedroom when they heard a loud noise and saw a hole in the wall.

“I saw the hole and then I felt something on my leg and then I saw the smoke and I ran to my mom," the 9-year-old said.

She said she felt a burn from the bullet for only a second. She had a small mark Friday from the incident.

The young girl's father wasn't home at the time and said his heart sank when he got the call about what happened.

“My heart just sinks and I work all the way in Alexandria having to drive from over there to here with traffic, it was a long ride home," the father who requested to remain anonymous said.

He said following Thursday's shooting the family is looking to move.

“My kid doesn’t want to sleep over there for now,” the father said. “You feel like you don’t have trust anymore.”

Police said a tree and unoccupied parked car also had damage consistent with being hit by projectiles.

No other injuries or damage were reported.