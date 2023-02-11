Police: 81-year-old woman carjacked in Alexandria

One suspect is in custody and another suspect is still wanted after a carjacking involving an elderly woman Saturday afternoon.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia.

Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman, took her property, and drove away in her gray Ford van.

Police found the van wrecked in the 2200 block of Beacon Hill Road.

A K-9 unit located one man with the help of patrol officers and the Fairfax County helicopter.

Detectives say a second suspect is still wanted by police for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Police claim no weapon was seen or implied.

The elderly victim in this case was treated on scene for minor injuries by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section continue to investigate this incident.

Police say they will relese the name of the suspect and their charges once the suspect is booked.

This is all the information available at the time.

