8 teens facing charges after large fight breaks out at Spotsylvania high school

Authorities have found a possible link between the fight to a prior altercation that happened at the school after a basketball game on Jan. 13.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A teen was sent to the hospital and eight others are facing a number of charges after a large fight broke out at a Spotsylvania high school Tuesday, according to officials.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office School Resource deputies responded to Riverbend High School, located on Spotswood Furnace Road, during school hours after a report of the fight involving multiple students. The fight left one student, a 17-year-old, being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the initial investigation by the sheriff's office, a total of eight teen students will be charged. The charges range from malicious wounding, assault by mob, and assault and battery. The ages of the suspects are between 14-17.

The sheriff's office said additional charges may come as the investigation continues with the help of the Spotsylvania County Public Schools. Authorities have already found a possible link between the fight to a prior altercation that happened at the school after a basketball game on Jan. 13.

Investigation Regarding Altercation at RHS https://t.co/MU7rGp73cl — Spotsylvania County Public Schools (@SpotsySchools) January 18, 2023

In addition to the charges, those involved will also face disciplinary action on the school level. The Sheriff’s Office will have additional personnel at the school throughout this week at the request of the high school's administration. The school system said this is purely a precautionary measure.

"SCPS is dedicated to providing a safe learning environment, and threats and violence that disrupt that mission are not tolerated," the school system said. "Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, and the ages of those involved, we respectfully ask that our community demonstrate restraint and cease circulating the video further online."

SCPS has a fully confidential 24/7 tip line available to students to call and report any school-related safety concerns at 540-834-2549. The sheriff's office can be contacted at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.