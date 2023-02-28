7-year-old shoots self in hand with family's gun, father charged with child neglect

Officers say the 7-year-old boy had shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun.

MANASSAS, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say his son shot himself in the hand with his father's unsecured gun.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to a home in the 11100 block of Stagestone Way in Manassas just after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a 7-year-old boy had shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun.

According to police officers, the bullet traveled through the boy's hand before hitting a bedroom wall and stopping in an adjacent bathroom. No other injuries have been reported.

The child's father, 35-year-old Erik Christopher Brown, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and allowing children access to firearms.

There is no word on the boy's current condition at this time.