PURCELLVILLE, Va. – A 7-year-old girl is dead and another child was injured after a tragic accident in Purcellville, Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The two children were swinging in a hammock when the tree it was attached to fell to the ground.

Officials said the girl was rushed to Innova Fairfax Hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

A second child in the hammock, an 8-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

