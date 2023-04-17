Clerk shot during 7-Eleven robbery in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a robbery at an Alexandria 7-Eleven store in Alexandria early Monday. Alexandria Police Department officers are still looking for a suspect in this case.
Police say the man was shot in the 3000 block of Duke Street in the lower body, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Investigators say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police could not confirm the man shot was a clerk at the store, but a 7-Eleven employee at the store told WUSA9 that the man was a clerk, and he is expected to be OK.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm more information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
