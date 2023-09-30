Sex Offender caught in the act at Franconia Park

He is believed to be responsible for a string of sexual offenses in the Groveton area of Fairfax County.

FRANCONIA, Va. — In a recent development, officers from the Franconia Police District have apprehended an alleged serial sex offender. He is believed to be responsible for a string of sexual offenses in the Groveton area of Fairfax County.

On Thursday September 28, detectives from the Technical Investigations Unit were alerted to a man captured on surveillance cameras, fitting the description of the culprit involved in recent indecent exposure cases.

Franconia and Mount Vernon police immediately responded and arrived at the 6600 block of Telegraph Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw the alleged sex offender trying to flee the scene.

As he ran, he began to strip off his clothes to avoid being caught. However, officers managed to catch him, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old, Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil.

Vigil was arrested and is now facing a plethora of charges including:

two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 15

Four counts of Actual/Simulated Masturbation in Public

False Identification to law enforcement

He is currently being held without bond.

Following further investigation and a suspect interview, authorities believe that Vigil may be linked to a series of incidents between July and September in Fairfax County.

Those include:

June or July of 2023 // 6600 block of Telegraph Rd // Obscene Sexual Gestures

July 28 at 4:15 p.m. // 6500 block of Virginia Hills Pool Rd//Indecent Liberties

September 19 at approximately 7:00 p.m. // 6600 block of Telegraph Rd // Obscene Sexual Gestures