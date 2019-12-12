A 6-month-old infant was rescued from an early morning apartment fire in Alexandria, Virginia Thursday morning.

According to Alexandria Fire officials, firefighters responded to the 900 block of North Patrick Street for a report of an apartment fire around 1:13 a.m.

Once on scene, crews found smoke showing from a third-floor apartment and quickly made an entry.

Firefighters were able to rescue the infant and evacuated the building.

The infant was taken to INOVA Alexandria for observation and is said to be in good condition. The evacuated residents sheltered from the cold on a DASH bush while firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and ventilated the building.

Fire damage was contained to the apartment where the flames broke out, however, two units directly below that apartment sustained water damage.

All three units have been condemned.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced. All other residents have been allowed back inside the building.

The Fire Marshal is at the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

So far, there is no word on a possible cause.

This story is developing.

