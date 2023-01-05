Dominion: 4,000+ homes lose power in Loudoun County

It is unclear how long the power outage may last at this time.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — More than 4,000 homes are without power in Loudoun County Monday evening.

According to a tweet from Peggy Fox, spokesperson for Dominion Energy, 4,106 customers are without power from Broadlands to South Riding.

Fox says it is unclear what is causing the power outage at this time. She claims crews are investigating the cause and working to restore service as quickly as possible.

"We apologize for the service interruption and thank you for your patience," Fox wrote.

It is important to prepare for any power surges and spikes during outages. When the power does turn back on, Dominion Energy says power surges and spikes can occur and damage appliances and equipment. In order to avoid any damage, unplug any appliances, equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more updates become available.

