ARLINGTON, Va. -- Forty people had to be rescued on Tuesday evening as flood waters filled the George Washington Parkway leading up to Reagan National Airport.

Arlington County Fire Department, which assisted in the rescues, say water came up to the doors of the 25 cars.

#Update: Video of the Water Rescue team making their initial entry to rescue stranded flooded motorist. pic.twitter.com/JLyfyz6SKy — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 17, 2018

This happened as storms bringing heavy rains swept through the area.

Videos posted by the department show motorists and their passengers being ushered out of their vehicles and into waiting boats. Rescuers appeared to wade in water up to their thighs in some areas.

#Update: Water Rescue team has removed all the stranded pedestrians from their vehicles. pic.twitter.com/uXveBS3bOe — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 17, 2018

All stranded people were removed from their vehicles within an hour, without injury or any medical emergencies.

U.S. Park Police quickly worked to clear the roadway, briefly closing the area before all lanes on the George Washington Parkway were reopened.

