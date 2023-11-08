40 cats rescued from home, owner indefinitely banned from pet ownership by court

The cats are currently receiving care and will then be put up for adoption when they are medically cleared.

Example video title will go here for this video

STERLING, Va. — Dozens of cats will soon be looking for a new home after they were seized during what officials are calling a "pet hoarding" investigation.

According to Loudoun County Animal Services, 40 cats were rescued from a home that had unsafe living conditions for animals and people.

Officials began investigating the home after someone contacted LCAS asking for a welfare check on cats living at a home in Sterling.

When LCAS Humane Law Enforcement Officers arrived they found many cats both inside and outside of the home. When the officers went inside, they found the cats were living in dangerous conditions with multiple surfaces of the home covered with feces and urine.

Testing of the home including ammonia readings. Officers found ammonia levels to be significantly higher than what is considered safe for prolonged exposure for both animals and humans.

Forty cats, which vary in age, were taken from the home. The cats are currently receiving care and will then be put up for adoption when they are medically cleared.

The cats' owner faced a civil hearing on August 9. The court ordered the owner be indefinitely banned from owning pets and pay a fee to LCAS of $7,141.

Anyone interested in adopting is encouraged to view available animals on the LCAS website at loudoun.gov/animals and to stop by the shelter during daily adoption hours, 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

LCAS says the shelter is taking in the cats at a challenging time as owner surrenders of cats have increased by 36% over the previous year. LCAS is asking for donations of canned cat food, unscented cat litter and squeeze-up cat treats. Click here for more information on in-demand donations and how to support shelter pets.

WATCH NEXT: Rescued beagles reunite with birthday party