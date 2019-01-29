RICHMOND, Va. — Four major traffic projects focused on reducing congestion and improving connectivity on I-495 and I-95 in Northern Virginia were announced by Virginia governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday.

Virginia and Transburban have signed agreement to invest more than $1 billion in the projects that include I-495, I-95 and the Occoquan Auxiliary Lane. This will not require any public funding, according to a statement released by Gov. Northam.

“Virginians rely on our transportation network to access jobs, education, health care, and opportunity,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth is committed to delivering the safest, most reliable transportation system possible.”

The projects will help alleviate traffic issues for people specifically in the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas.

"The I-95 bottleneck at the Occoquan bridge has been a source of personal frustration and time stuck in traffic - valuable time that could be spent with family," said State Senator Jeremy McPike.

According to a press release, the projects will focus on the following:

The projects include a 2.5-mile extension of the 495 Express Lanes north to the American Legion Bridge

Addition of a new, reversible ramp connecting the existing 95 Express Lanes at Opitz Boulevard to provide improved access to Potomac Mills and Sentara Virginia Medical Center

Construction of a new southbound Occoquan auxiliary lane on Interstate 95 in Woodbridge to address the traffic bottleneck at the Occoquan Bridge.

The proposal for the Fredericksburg Extension Project (Fred Ex), a project consisting of a 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes to Fredericksburg, has been finalized and is on track for commercial close this spring.

Work is expected to start as soon as 2020.