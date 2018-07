This is why you must say no to speeding.

Fairfax County Police said a McLaren 720S costing nearly $300,000 was totaled on Saturday due to speed. In the Facebook post, police said the car was purchased Friday.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The McLaren 720S is a British sports car that could reach speeds up to 200 miles per hour.

Officials said this accident is "a reminder to slow down, or it could cost you."

© 2018 WUSA