3 Virginia tickets win $50K in Powerball drawing

VIRGINIA, USA — Have you checked your Powerball ticket? If not, you might want to because in Northern Virginia two tickets won $50,000 in the Wednesday drawing.
According to the Virginia Lottery, 86,410 tickets that were sold in the Commonwealth won prizes in the Oct. 4 Powerball drawing. That includes three tickets that each won $50,000.
The three tickets each matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball. The tickets were bought at the following locations:
- 7-Eleven, 11519 Leesburg Pike, Herndon
- Crosspoint Market, 8912 Village Shops Drive, Fairfax Station
- Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza, 5420 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg
Since no Powerball ticket in Virginia, or anywhere else in the country, matched all six numbers the jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing grows to an estimated $1.4 billion.
Lottery officials say so far this year, Powerball players in Virginia have won:
- 12 $100,000 prizes
- Seven $150,000 prizes
- One $200,000 prize
- One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)
- Three $1 million prizes
- A $161 million jackpot
Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.
