Virginia

3 Virginia tickets win $50K in Powerball drawing

Since no Powerball ticket in Virginia, or anywhere else, matched all six numbers the jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing grows to an estimated $1.4 billion.

VIRGINIA, USA — Have you checked your Powerball ticket? If not, you might want to because in Northern Virginia two tickets won $50,000 in the Wednesday drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, 86,410 tickets that were sold in the Commonwealth won prizes in the Oct. 4 Powerball drawing. That includes three tickets that each won $50,000.

The three tickets each matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball. The tickets were bought at the following locations:

  • 7-Eleven, 11519 Leesburg Pike, Herndon
  • Crosspoint Market, 8912 Village Shops Drive, Fairfax Station
  • Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza, 5420 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg

Since no Powerball ticket in Virginia, or anywhere else in the country, matched all six numbers the jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing grows to an estimated $1.4 billion.

Lottery officials say so far this year, Powerball players in Virginia have won:

  • 12 $100,000 prizes
  • Seven $150,000 prizes
  • One $200,000 prize
  • One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)
  • Three $1 million prizes
  • A $161 million jackpot

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

