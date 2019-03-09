TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Three people were electrically shocked in Tysons Corner on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a job site in the 8200 block of Greensboro Drive, according to the Fairfax County police and fire departments.

Three non-Dominion power contractors cut into an underground power cable which caused an explosion and the workers were shocked, according to Dominion Power. Initially more than 15,000 people were without power but now, all power has been restored.

Fairfax County police tell us one of the victims was taken to a local burn center via helicopter. The other two were taken to a local hospital for treatment. All of their injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

