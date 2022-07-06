Police: 3 people found dead in Fairfax County apartment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police are investigating after a welfare check turned into a deadly discovery Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 4200 block of Mazarin Place to check on people living inside a unit.
After gaining entry to a back bedroom that was barricaded, police found three people dead, an adult male and two adult females. All three appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was a resident of the apartment and police are not ruling out whether it was a suicide or murder-suicide, but detectives are still investigating.
The unidentified victims all appear to be in their 20s, Executive Deputy Chief Brian Reilly said.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive or how the victims may have known each other.
