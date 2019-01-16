FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Three Loudoun County, Va. firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday night after a firetruck flipped and landed in the snow, according to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

The firefighters were returning from an emergency medical aid in Fauquier County when officials say the firetruck overturned on Zulla Road and came to a rest against a power pole.

RELATED: Man killed, pregnant woman critical after crash with firetruck

The three firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say two firefighters have since been released and one firefighter remains in the hospital for observation.

In a photo shared by Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the firetruck is seen flipped over on its roof in the snow on the side of the road.

Power was temporarily disturbed to homes in the area due to the accident.