Firefighters rescue 3 dogs after neighbor notices smoke coming from townhouse

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical issue with a flat-screen television in the living room.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Three dogs were rescued from a townhouse fire in Fairfax County Wednesday morning.

According to the Fairfax County Fire Department, crews were called to the 14600 block of Seasons Dr. just after 11:15 a.m. Firefighters from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department joined to help extinguish the flames.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse had smoke coming from a second-floor window.

While firefighters worked to put out the flames, crews rescued three dogs from the townhome. The dogs were stabilized by firefighters and paramedics outside the home.

The dogs were okay following the fire and were taken by animal protection until they could be reunited with their owners.

Apart from the dogs, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. A neighbor called for help after noticing the smoke.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical issue with a flat-screen television in the living room.

Four people and three dogs were displaced after the fire caused around $30,000 worth of damages.