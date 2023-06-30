x
Virginia

3 attacked by dogs in Manassas

The Manassas City Police Department has issued a safety plan and a dangerous dog summons for the dog that bit all three individuals.

MANASSAS, Va. — Three people, including a child, were bitten by dogs in Manassas, the Manassas City Police Department said Friday.

Officers responded on Monday to a home in the 9000 block of Winterset Drive.

An investigation by the Animal Control Division showed that the incident began when two dogs were accidentally let out.

During an effort to bring both dogs back to their home, one of the dogs bit a child. This is when a woman, who police said was related to the child, grabbed the dog and pulled it off the child. 

Police say the woman was bit during this interaction and suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

As this occurred, a neighbor who witnessed the whole ordeal came outside, grabbed and lifted the second dog. While attempting to bring the dog inside, the neighbor suffered injuries from both dogs that were not considered life-threatening.

The Manassas City Police Department has issued a safety plan and a dangerous dog summons for the dog that bit all three individuals. Both dogs are under a 10-day quarantine (restricting the animals to their owner’s property with a safety plan). 

The police department has asked residents to report any dogs seen roaming the streets or any hazardous animal activity.

