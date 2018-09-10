Editor's Note: Police originally reported that the suspect was 36-years-old. He is 26-years-old.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman and abducted a girl while she was walking to school and then sexually assaulted her.

Adam-Seth Nathanael Walter, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with multiple charges including rape, abduction, assault, malicious wounding and more.

Police say the girl was 11-years-old.

"Just sick. I'm so sorry," commented one neighbor.

"It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. I'm worried about my own children walking to school," said Delia.

The girl was grabbed by the man in the 14200 block of Essex Dr. Police were called at 8:14. a.m. The suspect and girl came upon a 34-year-old woman walking her dog, and the girl said, "Be careful, he's got a gun!" according to Elder Espina Aguilar.

The woman was Elder's mother, Leticia Aguilar.

In Spanish, she explained the frightening ordeal in which she was attacked. She has a black eye and stitches on her forehead. She was punched in the face four times because the suspect did not want her to call police, she said. He threatened to kill her and the girl.

Leticia Aguilar had been walking her dog when she encountered the suspect with the girl.

“He displayed the gun. Took them to the backyard at first and set them down on the ground said, 'If you move or talk I will shoot you,'" Elder explained what his mom said happened.

“He grabbed her phone and she tried to grab it back from him and that’s when he hit her in the face."

During that altercation is about when Elder woke up. It was around 8 a.m.

“Only thing I know is when my mother started yelling, 'lock your door, lock your door, call the police,”' he said.

Elder grabbed his sledgehammer. The suspect was already out the door taking the girl a few blocks away and apparently into the backyard behind a home on Cumberland Drive where police say she was sexually assaulted. Detectives took possible evidence out of the shed in the backyard and a pair of shoes from the garbage can.

The owners of the home did not want to talk about. Elder wishes he could’ve done more.

"I tried to run after him. That’s when my mom tackled me worried that I would get shot...I feel like we could have done more for the situation like that just don’t know what to do," he said.

He says the girl came back to their home.

"She was just crying. She was traumatized did not want to talk at all.”

