WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man in Woodbridge.

Officials said at 11 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to a call of shots fired at the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man out in the area’s parking lot.

Police said officials used trauma kits and CPR until rescue personnel took the man to a nearby hospital. Officials said the man died moments after arrival.

No arrest has been made in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

