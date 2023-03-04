Restaurant week showcases some of the best eats in the City of Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the 2022 Fairfax City Restaurant Week.
Get a taste of Fairfax this upcoming week as over two dozen restaurants come together to show off their best dishes in celebration of the sixth annual Fairfax City Restaurant Week.
Starting Monday, March 6 and running through Sunday, March 12, participating restaurants in Fairfax will be offering special menus at a fixed price to encourage locals to try something new.
Throughout the week, diners will be given the option to order off of prix fixe menus of either $25 for lunch/brunch and $40 for dinner per person or couple.
Some family meals deals will also be available at participating restaurants.
Here are all the restaurants participating in the Fairfax City Restaurant Week:
- Audacious Aleworks, 10940 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Baku Delicious - 3900 Pickett Road, Suit C, Fairfax VA 22031
- Bellissimo - 10403 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Big Buns - 10392 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Bollywood Bistro, 3955 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030
- Cameron's Coffee & Chocolates, 9639 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax VA 22030
- Capital Ale House, 4069 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 3, Fairfax VA 22030
- Coyote Grille, 10266 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Curry Mantra, 9984 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22031
- Dolce Vita, 10824 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Draper's Steak & Seafood, 3936 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22030
- Earp's Ordinary, 3950 University Drive, Suite 210, Fairfax, VA 22030
- El Pollo Rico, 10801 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Hamrock's Restaurant, 3950 Chain Bridge Road, 22030
- Jas & Fam Caribbean Flavor, 3850 Blenheim Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Kim's Kitchen & Bar, 9675 Fairfax Blvd., VA 22031
- Marco's Pizza, 10160 Fairfax Blvd Suite # 110, Fairfax, VA 22030
- Marumen, 3250 Old Pickett Road, Fairfax, VA 22031
- Meokja Meokja, 9619 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar - 9650 Main St. Unit 10,
Fairfax, VA 22031
- ONE Bar & Grill, 10427 North St. #102, Fairfax, VA 22030
- Ornery Beer Company, 3950 University Drive, #106, Fairfax, VA 22030
- PJ Skidoo's, 9908 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Patriot's Pub and Grill, 10560 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030
- Red, Hot & Blue, 4150 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030
- Roots Natural Kitchen, 9444 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031
- Slice of Matchbox, 10408 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22030
- The Auld Shebeen, 3971 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030
- The Wine House, 3950 University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030
- Vivi Bubble Tea, 9974 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22031
Fairfax Economic Development Authority and the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce are teaming up once again to host the week.
WATCH NEXT:
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.