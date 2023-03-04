x
Virginia

Restaurant week showcases some of the best eats in the City of Fairfax

Over two dozen participating restaurants will offer special menus at a set price to encourage locals to try eating at new spots in the area.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the 2022 Fairfax City Restaurant Week. 

Get a taste of Fairfax this upcoming week as over two dozen restaurants come together to show off their best dishes in celebration of the sixth annual Fairfax City Restaurant Week.

Starting Monday, March 6 and running through Sunday, March 12, participating restaurants in Fairfax will be offering special menus at a fixed price to encourage locals to try something new.

Throughout the week, diners will be given the option to order off of prix fixe menus of either $25 for lunch/brunch and $40 for dinner per person or couple.

Some family meals deals will also be available at participating restaurants. 

Here are all the restaurants participating in the Fairfax City Restaurant Week:

Fairfax Economic Development Authority and the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce are teaming up once again to host the week. 

