2020 Marine Corps Marathon weekend is officially virtual-only

ARLINGTON, Va. — All events for the 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) Weekend scheduled for October 23 to October 25 in both Arlington and the District will shift to virtual-only status due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We explored various approaches to safely execute a live event and held numerous meetings with Marine Corps leadership, local government, and public health officials,” Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization said. “We understand this is disappointing news for many, but we could no longer envision a way to gather together in compliance with safety guidelines. While we are unable to celebrate in-person this October, we are excited about the opportunity to bring the 45th anniversary event to the homes of runners around the world through a rewarding and engaging virtual experience.”

The virtual MCM Weekend events including the MCM, MCM10K, MCM50K, and the MCM Semper Fun Mile must be completed between October 1 – November 10, the Marine Corps' Birthday.

All participants will receive the corresponding participant shirt, commemorative bib, patch, and/or finisher medal. Runners will also have access to an online event program, personalized finisher certificate, the MCM Audio Experience, and several new digital engagement platforms.

Runners currently in the live MCM or MCM50K category have the option to:

Defer entry to a future year (2021, 2022 or 2023) of the runner’s choice at no additional fee; These runners will have a guaranteed virtual entry available for purchase for 24 hours following initiation of the deferment process.

Request a full registration refund including carbo dining tickets and bib mail out, if purchased.

Runners who already deferred to a future year and paid a deferment fee will receive an automatic refund of the $30 fee and have the option to:

Remain deferred for 2021, 2022 or 2023; or

Request a full registration refund including carbo dining tickets and bib mail out, if purchased.

Runners who previously transferred directly from the live to the virtual event have the option to:

Request a partial refund of the registration fee minus the $45 virtual entry fee; or

Cancel registration and request a full registration refund including carbo dining tickets and bib mail out, if purchased.

Virtual event registration is open to the public – with entry fees costing $45 for the MCM and MCM50K; $33 for the MCM10K; and $20 for the Semper Fun Mile.

Refunds of registration fees will be processed beginning on August 6 and may take between four to six weeks. Processing fees will not be refunded.