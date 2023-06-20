Toddler in serious condition after coming into contact with cocaine, fentanyl

The 2-year-old girl remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two people are facing charges after a 2-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center after coming into contact with cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital just before noon June 18 to investigate a child overdose.

Investigators say the child was brought to an area health care center for difficulty breathing.

The child's condition worsened and she was then taken to a trauma center, where health care workers realized at some point the child had come into contact with cocaine and fentanyl.

The child was reportedly in the care of a family friend when the child was exposed to the drugs. When the 2-year-old began having health issues, the family friend contacted the child's mother who sought medical help.

The 2-year-old girl remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Police have identified the two people charged in connection to the child's overdose as 43-year-old Albert Leroy Jones and 42-year-old Shaumbay Lynne Fuller.

Jones is the family friend who was tasked with watching the child. He has been charged with felony child neglect.

When officers searched Jones' home, they reportedly found suspected illegal narcotics. Additionally, detectives found Fuller inside the home and determined she also was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics.