Two men wanted for abducting woman, dragging her with car in Manassas

One suspect then held onto the woman as the other suspect began driving away, dragging the woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for two men accused of abducting a woman from her apartment in Manassas on Monday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 10600 block of Automotive Drive just before 8 a.m. to investigate an assault.

When officers arrived, they learned earlier that morning a 25-year-old woman was in her apartment on Launch Circle when someone she knew entered her home without permission.

While inside the apartment, police the suspect pushed the woman before taking her phone. The suspect reportedly refused to give the phone back and forced the woman into a car driven by a second acquaintance. While driving, police say the suspects forced the woman to electronically transfer money from her account.

The car stopped in a parking lot on Automotive Drive and the suspects reportedly threw the woman's phone into a nearby wooded area.

Officers say the woman was able to get out of the car but one of the suspects grabbed her and hit her multiple times. One suspect then held onto the woman as the other suspect began driving away, dragging the woman.

The woman was eventually able to get away and call for police at a nearby business. She was treated by fire and rescue crews for minor injuries at the scene.

Police are now searching for 29-year-old Brian Romero Martinez and 29-year-old Patrick Diaz Pina in connection with this case.

Martinez is wanted for abduction, malicious wounding, robbery, and petit larceny. He is described as a man standing just over six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Pina has been identified as the driver. He is wanted for abduction, robbery, and petit larceny. He is described as a man standing just over six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.